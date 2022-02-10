Tim Weller Purchases 555 Shares of Capita plc (LON:CPI) Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Tim Weller acquired 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £172.05 ($232.66).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capita alerts:

On Tuesday, January 4th, Tim Weller bought 450 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £171 ($231.24).

On Monday, December 6th, Tim Weller bought 372 shares of Capita stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £171.12 ($231.40).

LON:CPI opened at GBX 31.47 ($0.43) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. Capita plc has a 52 week low of GBX 30.06 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.76). The firm has a market cap of £530.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.95.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPI shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.08) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capita has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.