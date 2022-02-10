TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Lowered to C$139.00 at National Bank Financial

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$139.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$146.57.

Shares of X stock opened at C$129.85 on Wednesday. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$145.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$125.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$232.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.5340661 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

