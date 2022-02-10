Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 27.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $1,330,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.74. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

