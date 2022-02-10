Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Waters by 2,155.6% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Waters by 22.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 82,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $1,406,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $335.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.48.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

