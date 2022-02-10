Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,550 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OHI. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

