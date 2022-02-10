Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 196 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Watsco by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Watsco by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $276.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.13 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $296.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

