Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 44,000 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SILV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 3.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at about $588,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 7.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 243,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SILV opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

