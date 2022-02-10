Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 723 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,337,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,394,000 after acquiring an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,435,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after purchasing an additional 397,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,591 shares of company stock valued at $12,743,621. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $143.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

