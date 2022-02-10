Tokes (TKS) Price Down 0% This Week

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $7.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 60.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.