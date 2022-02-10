Towle & Co. Decreases Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Towle & Co. cut its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 40,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,448. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ALK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

