Towle & Co. Has $19.80 Million Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Towle & Co. cut its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the quarter. Fluor comprises approximately 2.5% of Towle & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $19,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,178,000 after purchasing an additional 409,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,918,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,650,000 after purchasing an additional 290,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,216 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,686,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,697,000 after purchasing an additional 121,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,371,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,416 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLR. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,938. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

