TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 400 ($5.41) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCAP. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.84) target price on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 274.33 ($3.71).

Shares of LON TCAP opened at GBX 135.90 ($1.84) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10. TP ICAP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 123.42 ($1.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 263.05 ($3.56). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 145.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 160.93.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

