Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.200-$9.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 billion-$13.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.32 billion.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,569. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $148.43 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.33.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

