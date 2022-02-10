Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,115 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,418% compared to the typical volume of 84 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPC opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

