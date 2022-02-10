Traders Purchase Large Volume of Super League Gaming Call Options (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,564 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,604% compared to the average daily volume of 620 call options.

In other Super League Gaming news, Director Mark Jung acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,735 shares of company stock valued at $168,707 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,066,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 113,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 220,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $4,512,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Super League Gaming stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 64,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,411. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

