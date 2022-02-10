TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $650.25 on Thursday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $552.72 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $621.07 and a 200 day moving average of $624.29.
TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.
