Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 29,537 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Chinook Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $13.82 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $622.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.