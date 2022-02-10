Trexquant Investment LP Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the third quarter worth $12,892,000. INCA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% during the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,866 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $5,864,000. Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Bancolombia stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.24. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $37.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.81%.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

