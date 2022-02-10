Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,722 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of SandRidge Energy worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,926 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,039 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,701,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,813 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SD opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.92.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm had revenue of $46.58 million for the quarter.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

