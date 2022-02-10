Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total value of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,521 shares of company stock worth $1,629,980. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNA shares. TheStreet cut shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

CareDx stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

