TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post sales of $89.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.10 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $82.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $382.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $383.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $409.90 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

