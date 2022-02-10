Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Trimble by 116.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,021,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $590,252,000 after buying an additional 3,783,128 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 28,838.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,523,000 after buying an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $128,763,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Trimble by 170.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,402,000 after buying an additional 1,176,661 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter worth about $64,655,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $71.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.06. Trimble has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

