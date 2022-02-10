TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 1.21% of TriNet Group worth $75,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $88.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.05. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.