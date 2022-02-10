TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.54

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 107785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.16.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TriState Capital by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.