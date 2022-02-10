TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.54

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.25, with a volume of 107785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.16.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriState Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TriState Capital by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in TriState Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TriState Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSC)
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.
