Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Up 28.6%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s share price shot up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. 128,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
TRIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.
About Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
