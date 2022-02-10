Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Shares Up 28.6%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)’s share price shot up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.90. 128,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 311,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

TRIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Triterras from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triterras by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 629,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Triterras by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 458,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 96,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Triterras by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Triterras by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Triterras by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

