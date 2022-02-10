trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 18,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 657,602 shares.The stock last traded at $2.31 and had previously closed at $2.24.

The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in trivago by 9.3% in the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,118,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,244 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 13.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 571,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 21.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 45,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $837.30 million, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 1.77.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

