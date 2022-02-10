trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Up 6.4%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 112,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 689,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

TRVG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $923.18 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that trivago will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

