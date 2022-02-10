Truist Financial Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Post in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

NYSE:POST opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $94.76 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 849.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after buying an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 547.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Post by 592.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 265,052 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Post by 287.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,536,000 after purchasing an additional 219,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Post by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,311,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,420,000 after purchasing an additional 138,110 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.