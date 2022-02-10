Truist Financial Comments on BellRing Brands, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 122,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.