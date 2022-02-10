Truist Financial Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. The stock had a trading volume of 855,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,290,855. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,077,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687,109 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $666,080,000 after acquiring an additional 836,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after acquiring an additional 378,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

