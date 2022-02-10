TrustToken Tops One Day Volume of $529,282.00 (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. TrustToken has a total market cap of $50.87 million and approximately $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustToken coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00040502 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00105257 BTC.

About TrustToken

TRU is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrustToken

