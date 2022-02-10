TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

