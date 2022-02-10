TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
Shares of TTMI stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,692,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,766. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday.
TTM Technologies Company Profile
TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.
