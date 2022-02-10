Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Buy Rating for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PD. cut Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.13.

PD stock traded up C$1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$60.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,469. The firm has a market cap of C$804.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.74. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$24.71 and a 52-week high of C$62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

