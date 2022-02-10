Tudor Pickering Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$20.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.97.

TSE PSK opened at C$17.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.29. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$11.37 and a 12-month high of C$17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

