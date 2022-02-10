Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 388,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,001. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $355.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.