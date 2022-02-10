Tufton Oceanic Assets (LON:SHIP) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 295,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 146,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.29 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.32.

Get Tufton Oceanic Assets alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with an average age of about 12 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 dwt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufton Oceanic Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.