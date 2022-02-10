TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $55.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $523,117.96 and approximately $55.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

