Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC cut its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,315 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THCA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 92.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 134,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 64,940 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 162.7% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 187,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,823,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

