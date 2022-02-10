Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.00. Twilio posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.64.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $8.81 on Friday, reaching $210.82. The stock had a trading volume of 537,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,042. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average of $300.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 12-month low of $172.61 and a 12-month high of $457.30.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total transaction of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.