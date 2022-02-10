Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Twilio by 68.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 363.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 2,290.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,474.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded up $25.77 on Thursday, reaching $227.78. The stock had a trading volume of 277,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,042. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.52 and a 200 day moving average of $300.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.74. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.