Twist Bioscience Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report issued on Sunday, February 6th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will earn ($1.30) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Twist Bioscience’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $182.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $266,907.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,965 shares of company stock worth $9,151,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.