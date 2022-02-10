Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.83, but opened at $39.90. Twitter shares last traded at $37.65, with a volume of 315,608 shares traded.

The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. dropped their price target on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,910 shares of company stock worth $1,259,312. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after buying an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after buying an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $839,260,000 after buying an additional 302,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $538,854,000 after buying an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

