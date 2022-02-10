Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 202,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

