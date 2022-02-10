Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 115,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,560,596 shares.The stock last traded at $5.40 and had previously closed at $5.34.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 156.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 870,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after buying an additional 531,023 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

