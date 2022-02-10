U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $901,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,730,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,894,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,463,000 after purchasing an additional 344,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.63.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 147,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989,550. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

