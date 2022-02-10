U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

NYSE:USX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,432. The company has a market cap of $196.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922. 30.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

