Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UI. BWS Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $253.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.94 and a 200 day moving average of $302.69. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $231.85 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. Analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 90.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

