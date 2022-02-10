UBS Group Boosts BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target to €69.60

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from €64.00 ($73.56) to €69.60 ($80.00) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BNPQY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €69.00 ($79.31) to €70.00 ($80.46) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($82.76) to €74.00 ($85.06) in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($59.43) to €52.60 ($60.46) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from €55.00 ($63.22) to €60.00 ($68.97) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($71.26) to €63.00 ($72.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.82.

BNP Paribas stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

