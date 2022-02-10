Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 2,350 ($31.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($47.33) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($37.10).

ULE stock opened at GBX 2,946 ($39.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,096.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,127.91. Ultra Electronics has a 1 year low of GBX 1,850 ($25.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,420 ($46.25).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

