Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.

RARE stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.40. 533,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,798. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 64.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $37,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.85.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

