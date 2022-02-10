Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Announces Earnings Results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) earnings per share.
RARE stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.40. 533,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,798. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.33.
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $109,859.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.85.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.